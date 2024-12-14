D. Gukesh's World Chess Championship Victory Fuels Dream of Chess Complex in Sangli

D. Gukesh's recent World Chess Championship win has reignited excitement and optimism in Sangli, often referred to as a "chess Pandhari," a term reflecting the city's deep connection to the game. This victory has breathed new life into the local chess community and has sparked renewed efforts to fulfill the dream of establishing a chess complex in Sangli, a goal first envisioned by Bhausaheb Padsalgikar, the founder of the New Chess Board in 1942.

Padsalgikar, a respected figure in the chess world, was instrumental in shaping Sangli's identity as a hub for chess enthusiasts. His efforts led to the city becoming a notable destination for national and international chess competitions. Even during the pandemic, when in-person events were halted, Sangli maintained its presence on the global stage by hosting numerous online tournaments, keeping the city's chess legacy alive.

The dream of a chess complex, however, has remained unfulfilled. Inspired by efforts to promote wrestling in Haryana, chess lovers in Sangli are now more motivated than ever to build such a complex. With Gukesh's triumph, many in the community feel a renewed sense of purpose and strength to push forward with the project, ensuring that the legacy of chess in Sangli continues to grow and thrive on the world stage.