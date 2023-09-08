Daniel Ricciardo pushes on with recovery from broken hand, shares update

Perth [Australia], September 8 : After missing the last two races in the Netherlands and Italy, Scuderia AlphaTauri's Daniel Ricciardo on Friday took to social media to share the latest on his recovery from the broken hand.

Ricciardo, who replaced Nyck de Vries at AlphaTauri midway through the season, shattered his metacarpal after a practice crash at Zandvoort, rendering him ineligible for the remainder of the race.

After undergoing surgery to stabilise the bone with a titanium plate and a few screws, Red Bull junior Liam Lawson was brought in to fill his spot in the meantime.

On Friday, Ricciardo posted a photo of his hand post-operation with the caption “relatively unchanged”, along with a clip of him singing his way through training as he attempts to get back to full fitness.

Earlier, as Daniel Ricciardo recovers from his fractured hand, Team Principal of Red Bull Racing Christian Horner does not believe there is "any chance" that the star driver will compete in the Singapore Grand Prix with doubts also cast over his fitness for a comeback at the following round in Japan.

AlphaTauri have already confirmed that Lawson will continue in Ricciardo’s place until the Australian has sufficiently recovered.

