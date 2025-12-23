DDCA’s 2025–26 AGM focuses on govt approvals, key appointments, and special gesture towards Delhi Police

New Delhi, Dec 23 The Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) on Tuesday held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for the 2025–26 term at its registered office at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Ferozeshah Kotla Ground in New Delhi. The meeting focused on several essential governance matters, which were discussed and approved by the members.

As part of the event, the DDCA also expressed gratitude by presenting 20 motorcycles to the Delhi Police, Central District, in recognition of their continued support during cricket events hosted at the venue.

During the AGM, a special resolution was passed to appoint Hon’ble Justice M.M. Kumar, former Chief Justice of the Jammu & Kashmir High Court, as the Ombudsman and Ethics Officer of the Association. Additionally, four regular agenda items were discussed and approved by an overwhelming majority. These included the adoption of the audited financial statements for 2025 and the reappointment of the Association's Chartered Accountants, alongside other statutory matters.

Speaking on the proceedings of the AGM, DDCA President Rohan Jaitley said, “The Annual General Meeting is central to the democratic functioning and governance framework of the DDCA. The decisions taken today, including the appointment of the Ombudsman-cum-Ethics Officer, reflect our commitment to transparency, accountability, and robust institutional processes.”

Later in the day, the DDCA officially transferred 20 motorcycles to the Delhi Police, Central District, recognising their vital role in maintaining safety, managing crowds, and ensuring smooth operations during national and international cricket matches held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium throughout the year.

Thanking the Delhi Police, Jaitley added, “The successful conduct of major cricketing events in Delhi is made possible through close coordination with the Delhi Police. Their professionalism and timely assistance are vital to maintaining safety and order during matchdays. This initiative is a small token of our appreciation and a step towards strengthening operational efficiency on the ground.”

Rishi Kumar Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, accepted the motorcycles on behalf of the Delhi Police, Central District. He expressed gratitude and mentioned that the additional vehicles would enhance mobility and support better law and order management during sporting events and everyday police work.

The AGM and motorcycle distribution ceremony were attended by DDCA Vice President Shikha Kumar, Secretary Ashok Sharma, Treasurer Harish Singla, Joint Secretary Amit Grover, and other members of the Apex Council. They expressed their gratitude to the Association members for their presence and ongoing support.

These dual initiatives highlight the DDCA's commitment to robust governance and fostering meaningful institutional partnerships, all geared towards ensuring the smooth and successful hosting of cricket events in the national capital.

