Deepthi Jeevanji wins Gold in Women's 400 M T20 category at Para Athletics World C'ship 2024

Kobe [Japan], May 20 : Indian para athlete Deepthi Jeevanji on Monday sealed a world record of 55.06 seconds in the women's 400 M T20 category at the ongoing Para Athletics World Championship 2024 in Japan's Kobe.

After clocking 55.06 seconds in the Women's 400 M T20 category, Jeevanji bagged a gold medal. In the qualifying round, Jeevanji made her place in the finals of the Women's 400m T20 heat, setting a new Asian record with a time of 56.18 seconds.

In the Asian Para Games 2023, Jeevanji displayed an electrifying performance in winning a gold medal in the Women's 400m-T20 event. She secured a top podium finish ahead of Thailand's Orawan Kaising who gave her personal best time of 59.00s and still had to settle for silver. Japan's Niina Kanno bagged a bronze by clocking her personal best of 59.73s.

Meanwhile, para athlete Yogesh Kathuniya won Silver Medal in Men's F56 category Discuss Throw with a throw of 41.80 metres at the Para Athletics World Championship 2024.

Earlier at the Para Athletics World Championship 2024, India's Preethi Pal won a bronze medal in the Women's 200m T35 category, bringing India's tally to 2 medals after Day 3.

While, Nishad Kumar, Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Silver Medalist, with an incredible season-best mark of 1.99 meters, made India proud in the Men's High Jump T47 final. Additionally, kudos to Ram Pal for finishing 6th with his season-best performance of 1.90 meters.

