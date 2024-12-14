Delegation of MPs led by Anurag Singh Thakur invites LS Speaker Om Birla to TB Awareness Friendship Cricket Match

New Delhi [India], December 14 : A delegation of Members of Parliament (MPs), led by former Union Minister and MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh, Anurag Singh Thakur, met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to invite him as the Chief Guest for a friendly cricket match featuring selected MPs from all political parties, scheduled for Sunday.

According to a release from SAI Media, Speaker Birla graciously accepted the invitation and confirmed his presence at the event.

The 20-over cricket match, titled TB Mukt Bharat Awareness Cricket Match, will take place on the morning of December 15, starting at 9:00 AM IST at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi.

The release stated that the Lok Sabha Speaker XI team will be captained by Anurag Singh Thakur, while the Rajya Sabha Chairman XI will be led by Kiren Rijiju.

The winter session of Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses witnessing early adjournments due to disruptions. The session is set to continue until December 20. Meanwhile, a two-day debate on 75 years of the Constitution began in the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Teams:

Lok Sabha Speaker XI: Anurag Singh Thakur (C), Gurmeet Singh Hire, Manoj Tiwari, Deepender Singh Hooda, K. Ram Mohan Naidu, Tejasvi Surya, Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Chandrashekhar Ravan, Lavu Sri Krishna, Dushyant Singh, Arun Govil, Murlidhar Mohol, Rajesh Verma, Omprakash Raje Nimbalkar, Devesh Shakya, Pushpendra Saroj, Sagar Ishwar Khandare, Nishikant Dubey, Appala Naidu Kalisetti.

Rajya Sabha Chairman XI: Kiren Rijiju (C), Kamlesh Paswan, Mohammed Azharuddin, Imran Pratapgarhi, Raghav Chadha, Derek O'Brien, Neeraj Dangi, C.M. Ramesh, Saumitra Khan, K. Sudhakar, Anil Kumar Yadav, Vijay Kumar Dubey, Surendra Singh Nagar, Neeraj Shekhar, Ashok Mittal, Amarpal Maurya, Durai Vaiko, Tokhan Sahu, Ravi Kishan.

