Delhi Capitals Academy expands global footprint with launch in Canada.

New Delhi, Dec 26 Continuing its steady expansion, Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy has entered North America with the launch of its first academy in Canada, marking a significant milestone in the franchise’s growing international footprint.

Based in Mississauga, the Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy in Ontario will extend the franchise’s structured, high-performance training philosophy to one of the fastest-growing cricket regions in the world. The launch reinforces Delhi Capitals’ long-term commitment to grassroots development and its vision of building a globally connected player pathway.

The academy will follow Delhi Capitals’ established coaching curriculum and technical framework, designed to nurture young talent through structured training, performance monitoring, and long-term player development. Trial sessions and talent identification programmes are scheduled for January 2026, with full training programmes to commence thereafter.

With this addition, Delhi Capitals now strengthens its overseas academy network, following its successful presence in the United Kingdom through the Delhi Capitals Sajid Mahmood Cricket Academy in London. The North America expansion represents the franchise’s second international hub, underscoring its ambition to create access to elite coaching environments beyond India.

Speaking on the expansion, Delhi Capitals CEO Sunil Gupta said, “The launch of the Delhi Capitals Cricket Academy in Canada is a key step in building a strong and sustainable global development ecosystem. North America is witnessing rapid growth in cricket participation and infrastructure, and this academy allows us to extend our coaching philosophy and performance frameworks to aspiring players in the region. Our focus remains on creating clear pathways, sharing best practices, and supporting young cricketers as they aim to compete at the highest level.”

Derek Perera, Founder and Director, Ontario Cricket Academy, added, “Ontario Cricket Academy has always believed in building players the right way through structure, discipline, and long-term development. For over 20 years, our pathway has produced more Canadian representatives than any other academy, and this partnership with Delhi Capitals is a natural progression of that legacy. As cricket in North America becomes increasingly professional, this collaboration allows us to open new doors for our players by connecting Canadian talent with global standards, elite environments, and real opportunities. We are excited about what this means not just for OCA, but for the future of Canadian cricket as a whole.”

The Ontario centre adds further depth to the Delhi Capitals Academy network, which continues to grow across India and overseas. With high-performance centres, school partnerships, and international hubs, the franchise remains committed to accessibility, inclusivity, and excellence in cricket development.

The Delhi Capitals team participates in both the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Women's Premier League (WPL). Co-owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group, Delhi Capitals was established in 2008 as Delhi Daredevils before embracing a new avatar in 2019. In 2020, the team reached its first-ever final. In 2023, Delhi Capitals became one of the five founding teams to participate in the Women’s Premier League. The team has reached the final in all three editions of the tournament so far, finishing as runners-up each time.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor