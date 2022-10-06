Delhi Capitals partners with DHM

The city's IPL team, Delhi Capitals, came out in support of the prestigious Delhi Half Marathon (DHM), as the event returns to the national capital after a two-year hiatus. The world's most prestigious Half-marathon, which witnesses massive participation every year, is scheduled for Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Through this association, Delhi Capitals will continue to play an active role in motivating the people of Delhi to participate in the event, promoting fitness and a healthy lifestyle.

Speaking on the association, Delhi Capitals CEO Dhiraj Malhotra said, "We are very excited to once again partner with the Delhi Half Marathon. As a franchise, we are all about reaching out to our citizens, and engaging in community-based initiatives, so this association is very much in sync with that thought process of ours. On behalf of Delhi Capitals, I would like to wish all organisers and participants all the very best for Race Day!".

Anil and Vivek Singh, Promoters, Procam International, expressed, "The Delhi Half Marathon and Delhi Capitals are an intrinsic part of the Delhi fabric and therefore this is an excellent association to inspire Delhiites to get even more active."

"Delhi Capitals has always received tremendous love from the capital city. The IPL franchise is an emotion in Delhi and therefore we feel that this collaboration will encourage many more people to lace up and join in to Delhi's biggest running festival," he added.

The Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon, which witnesses thousands of participants every year has always inspired the capital city to go beyond what's possible. The people of Delhi will come together again to inspire and #RangDeDilli.

Registration for all physical race categories -- Half marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run (5km), Senior Citizens' Run (3km) and the Champions with Disability Run (3km) - are open until 11:59 PM on Tuesday, October 11, 2022.

To encourage women's participation, there are a limited number of running places reserved for those applicants who are unable to submit a timing certificate or do not fall within the timings mentioned on the event website.

Participants from anywhere in the world will be able to experience the magic of the Delhi Half Marathon and run as one with the event via the exclusive Delhi Half Marathon app. The virtual race categories are Half Marathon, Open 10K and the Great Delhi Run (5 km).

With inputs from ANI

