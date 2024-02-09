Delhi Mallakhamb C'Ships as part of Delhi Olympic Association to start from Saturday

New Delhi [India], February 9 : The Delhi Olympic Association has said that the Delhi State Mallakhamb Championships will be a pivotal event within the Delhi Olympic Games, scheduled to commence on Saturday. Hosted by the Delhi State Mallakhamb Association, this championship promises to showcase the finest talents in Mallakhamb sports from across Delhi.

Taking place on February 10 and 11, 2024, the Delhi State Mallakhamb Championships will witness spirited competition among 17 teams in the boys' category, each comprising 6 skilled athletes, as well as 11 teams in the girls' category, also consisting of six talented athletes each, a release said.

The competition will feature displays of prowess in Pole Mallakhamb, Hanging Mallakhamb and Rope Mallakhamb.

The venue for this prestigious event will be the NP Sr. Sec School, situated in the heart of New Delhi at NDMC, Mandir Marg, New Delhi.

Dharam Vir Singh, Secretary of the Delhi State Mallakhamb Association, expressed his enthusiasm about the championships, highlighting the significance of this event in bolstering the state teams and providing a platform for athletes to demonstrate their skills on a grand stage. He emphasized the support provided by the Delhi Olympic Association in fortifying the state teams and fostering the growth of Mallakhamb sports in Delhi.

The Delhi Olympic Games serve as a beacon of sporting excellence, promoting inclusivity and athleticism across various disciplines," the release said.

"By incorporating the Delhi State Mallakhamb Championships into this esteemed event, the Delhi Olympic Association reaffirms its commitment to nurturing local talent and facilitating opportunities for athletes to excel on both national and international platforms," it said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor