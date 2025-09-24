Delhi NCR pacers take lead at Delhi Half Marathon 2025

New Delhi [India], September 24 : The Delhi Half Marathon has always drawn strength from the capital region, and this year, Delhi NCR once again leads the charge with a strong pacer contingent. From seasoned executives to passionate fitness professionals, the pacers will guide thousands of runners across the 21K and 10K distances on October 12, ensuring they stay motivated and finish with pride.

A pacer plays a vital role in guiding participants to the finish line, helping them maintain consistency, build confidence, and cross milestones they may not have achieved alone. These experienced runners, many of them corporate leaders, set aside time from their demanding schedules to motivate and support others on race day, as per a press release from the Delhi Half Marathon.

In the Delhi Half Marathon, Delhi NCR's depth is evident with names like Karandeep Singh (01:55 bus), Sanjay Chhabra (02:00 bus), Vineet Agarwal (02:15 bus), Sanjeev Meghani (02:15 bus), Hriday Punjani (02:20 bus), and Rashmi Mohanty (02:25 bus). Together, they will set the tone for runners alongside fellow pacers from Indore, Mumbai, Patiala, Bengaluru, and Erode.

Karandeep, Chief Technology Officer at IndiGo Airlines, has been pacing across cities in India for years. He underlined the crucial role of strategy, "The role of a pacer is very important, especially in a fast run like the Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon. Many runners attempt this distance and timing for the first time, so they must follow the pacer's strategy. If they start too fast, they may not be able to finish in time. A pacer ensures every kilometre is mapped with the right pace, so runners can complete the race within their goals."

For Singh, fitness is also about building a culture of movement beyond race day: "Running is my passion, but my career is in IT. Wherever I have worked, I have built fitness groups, encouraging colleagues to walk, jog, and eventually run. My message to new runners is simple: run for yourself, for your fitness, and for the joy of running - not just for timing. There are no shortcuts: Train slowly, build gradually, and enjoy the process."

-All-women team to pace the 10K

In a significant step towards inclusivity, the 10K run at the Delhi Half Marathon 2025 will be paced by an all-women contingent. 12 women runners from Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Darjeeling, Jaipur, Lucknow and even Jammu and Kashmir, will lead participants through the distance, balancing endurance with speed while motivating fellow runners throughout the course.

Shivani Verma, a marathoner, former teacher, and mother of two, spoke about the responsibility pacers carry, "Being a pacer is definitely a thrill - you have a goal to achieve while helping co-runners reach theirs. The confidence that runners place in a pacer is immense. Someone aiming to cut down their timing from 60 minutes to 55, for instance, may not achieve it alone but will believe that the pacer can guide them there. It's a very responsible job - pacing strategy has to ensure a comfortable start, picking up speed midway, boosting morale throughout, and finishing on a strong note."

Verma also highlighted the growing presence of women in the sport, "It's very encouraging to see more women running today than when the Delhi Half Marathon began 20 years ago. A woman is often the fulcrum of the household, and her health influences the entire family. If she leads a fit lifestyle, it inspires her home, society, city, and eventually the nation. Stronger women will make for a stronger nation."

Together, these pacers demonstrate that running is not just about timing - it's about teamwork, motivation, and building healthier communities. By taking on this role, they will help thousands of runners cross the finish line with confidence, pride, and joy.

-VDHM 2025 PACERS

Half Marathon Pacers:

Karandeep Singh (Delhi-01:55); Sukanto Roy (Mumbai-01:57); Fabian Clement Gonsalves (Mumbai-01:58); Saurabh Jain (Indore-01:59); Sanjay Chhabra (Delhi-02:00); Hussain Mohammed Patel (Erode-02:05); Aayush Goyal (Patiala-02:10); Vineet Agarwal (Gurugram-02:15); Sanjeev Meghani (Delhi-02:15); Hirday Punjani (Gurugram-02:20); Rashmi Mohanty (Gurugram-02:25); Thandeswaran Periyasamy (Bengaluru-02:30).

10K Pacers:

Shivani Verma (Gurugram-55 min); Dickey Palzom Bhutia (Darjeeling-58 min); Aarti Bardhan (Delhi-59 min); Sayeeda Khizar (Mumbai-60 min); Capt. Asmita Handa (Delhi-60 min); Dr. Pallavi Vengurlekar (Delhi-65 min); Amanjyot Sharma (Delhi-70 min); Shweta Mittal (J&K-70 min); Riya Kakkad (Delhi-75 min); Abhilasha Haver (Jaipur-75 min); Sangeeta Shiledar (Gurugram-80 min); Meenal Dwivedi Tripathi (Lucknow-85 min).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor