Delhi vs Andhra Vijay Hazare Trophy match to be held behind closed doors: Report

New Delhi, Dec 23 As the Indian cricket star Virat Kohli is expected to make a comeback to domestic cricket, targeting the Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2025-26 for Delhi, but fans will not get a chance to witness the batting stalwart playing, as Delhi’s first-round match against Andhra at M Chinnaswamy Stadium will be held behind closed doors.

As per the ESPNcricinfo report, the Karnataka government is set to issue an order to the KSCA to stage matches behind closed doors, with the BCCI's Centre of Excellence to be a back-up venue in case police permission isn't forthcoming for matches at the Chinnaswamy.

The KSCA previously suggested opening two stands to the public, with a capacity of 2000-3000 spectators if fully utilised. However, the government strongly opposed this plan, citing "potential security and compliance issues," while work on resolving these concerns is still in progress.

The state government aims to avoid chaos around the venue during the holiday season, considering the prominence of the players involved. The availability of Kohli and Rishabh Pant for the first two matches previously led the KSCA to shift the venue from Alur to Chinnaswamy to address logistical issues.

The BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru has become a vital hub for Indian cricket, providing top-tier infrastructure and facilities focused on developing players. Hosting numerous domestic matches creates an excellent environment for both young and seasoned players to hone their skills. Should Delhi’s matches be held at the CoE, it will be Kohli’s first competitive appearance there, making it a memorable experience for him and his teammates.

Kohli's most recent appearance for India was in the ODI series against South Africa, where he had an outstanding run, hitting two centuries and a half-century over three matches. He will carry this momentum into domestic cricket, aiming to make a significant contribution for Delhi before heading back to international play. After the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Kohli is anticipated to participate in India’s three-match ODI series versus New Zealand, starting on January 11.

According to BCCI rules, centrally contracted players must participate in domestic tournaments when they are not on international duty. In line with this requirement, Kohli will play in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, bringing valuable experience and leadership to the Delhi team. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant will lead the team as captain during the tournament, while Kohli will serve in a senior role within the squad.

