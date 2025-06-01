Dembele named UCL Player of the Season following PSG’s maiden triumph

New Delhi, June 1 Paris Saint-Germain's Ousmane Dembele has been named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Player of the Season by UEFA’s Technical Observer group after the Frenchman made a vital contribution in his team’s run to their maiden European triumph.

The 28-year-old has been outstanding throughout the campaign, and was the leading scorer in the competition for Luis Enrique's side with eight goals. Those included a crucial strike to start a dramatic turnaround against Manchester City on Matchday 7, a hat-trick at Stuttgart on Matchday 8 and winning efforts away to both Liverpool and Arsenal in the knockout phase.

"Ever since I was very small, since I first started playing football, I have dreamt of playing in the Champions League, this great competition. It was incredible to reach the final and it's even more incredible to win it. It's an unbelievable feeling. I am proud of the journey we went on. I am proud of everything I have done throughout my career to achieve this result. It's magnificent,” said Dembele.

His teammate Desire Doue has been named the 2024/25 UEFA Champions League Young Player of the Season.

The 19-year-old struck at Salzburg in the league phase and in front of his home fans against Brest and Aston Villa in the knockout phase, but it was his history-making display in the final that truly captured everyone's attention.

"I can't believe what happened: we made history for the club in French football, in European football. It was a great season. We're a great team collectively, and we showed it. I still have to realise that we won the Champions League and rewrote the history of this club. It's just magnificent,” said Doue.

The Technical Observers Group also named the team of the season which included seven Paris Saint Germain players, Barcelona wing duo of Raphinha and Lamine Yamal. Finalists Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni and Arsenal’s Declan Rice also made the cut.

Goalkeeper

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Defenders

Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Nuno Mendes (Paris Saint-Germain)

Midfielders

Vitinha (Paris Saint-Germain), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Désiré Doué (Paris Saint-Germain), Ousmane Dembélé (Paris Saint-Germain), Raphinha (Barcelona)

