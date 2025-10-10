Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto storm into Arctic Open 2025 quarterfinals

Vantaa [Finland], October 10 : Indian mixed-doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto advanced into the quarter-finals of the Arctic Open 2025 after coming from behind in their game, which was played at Vantaa, Finland, on Thursday.

Squaring off against Ukrainian duo Oleksii Titov and Yevheniia Kantemyr at the Energia Areena, eighth seeds Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto rallied to win the match 23-25, 21-14, 21-17 in 54 minutes, according to Olympics.com.

After losing an evenly contested opening game in a tie-break, Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto led 11-9 in the second mid-game break before closing it out to force a decider.

The decider also saw Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto lead 11-9 at the interval and then close out the contest comfortably to move into the quarters.

Like Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto, world No. 62 Anmol Kharb fought back from a game down to beat Chinese Taipei's Hsu Wen-chi, 32nd in the women's singles badminton rankings, 18-21, 21-18, 21-17.

Tanya Hemanth was ousted in the second round after she failed to get going and fell to a 21-9, 21-8 defeat against second seed and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand, according to Olympics.com.

In the men's singles, Tharun Mannepalli, who came from a game down to stun world No. 14 Toma Junior Popov of France in the first round, was also ousted.

Up against Japan's Koki Watanabe, Tharun Mannepalli made a bright start, racing to an 11-6 lead at the interval.

However, the Indian badminton player faltered in the closing stages, squandering five game points to concede the opener.

With momentum on his side, Koki Watanabe went on to dominate the second game as Tharun Mannepalli stumbled to a 22-20, 21-12 loss.

