Diksha tees off at Irish with sights on Scottish and Women’s Open

Kildare (Ireland), July 2 Diksha Dagar, who is currently in the Top-10 of the Ladies European Tour, will tee up at the Irish Open, and has also confirmed her place in the AIG Women’s Open, the last of the five Majors held each year for women.

Diksha, currently tenth on the Ladies European Tour, will also tee up at the ISPA Handa Women’s Scottish Open, which is also co-sanctioned with the LPGA. Diksha, however, did not make the field for the Evian Championship, also one of the Majors for women. The Scottish Open is set for July 17-20, and the Women’s Open is from July 24-27 at Porthcawl.

Meanwhile, the other Indians in the field at the Irish Open this week include Avani Prashanth, Tvesa Malik, and Hitaashee Bakshi.

Diksha, who sees this week’s Irish Open as part of her preparation for the Scottish Open and the Women’s Open, said, “I feel happy and comfortable with my game and certainly look forward to participating in the AIG Women's Open this year. Last year didn't go well for me due to certain disturbances. In 2023, I finished tied 21st. This time, I am hoping to do better. I am not targeting or setting any specific position, but will only focus on preparation and processes."

Diksha, who has her father, Col Naren Dagar, on the bag, added, "I am working on the aspects of my game, strength, and power. Once I am happy with that, I would be hoping and expecting myself to win the Majors. To win a Major or Olympics would be very satisfying and fulfilling in my career.”

Diksha also put the Women’s Indian Open in October as another big event for her. “It is a big event for us, and I want to win it,” she had said after finishing third in 2023.

In 2025, Diksha has so far had five Top-10 finishes, including a play-off loss at the Lalla Meryem Cup, which was the season-opener. She was also T-8 at Joburg Ladies, T-9 at Women’s South African Open, T-9 at Dutch Ladies, and T-8 at German Masters.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor