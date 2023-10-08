'Displayed remarkable skill...': Tamil Nadu CM hails Indian contingent for 107 medals at Asian Games

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 8 : After the Indian contingent's stellar performance and crossing 100 medals mark at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin praised the Indian athletes and said that they have displayed remarkable skill, determination, and dedication.

CM Stalin took to his official X account and praised the Indian athletes from Tamil Nadu saying that their exceptional contribution has made the state beam with pride on this international stage.

Stalin also hailed all the Indian athletes and said that their efforts and achievements made the nation proud.

"Congratulations to our Indian contingent at the #AsianGames2023. With an impressive haul of 107 medals, our athletes have displayed remarkable skill, determination, and dedication. From our track and field champions to our sharp archers, fierce kabaddi teams, and badminton stars, India's diverse sporting talent has truly shone through. A special kudos to the athletes and players from Tamil Nadu. Your exceptional contribution has made the state beam with pride on this international stage. Thank you all for representing our nation with such distinction. Your efforts and achievements continue to inspire many back home. Well done, team," MK Stalin wrote on X.

Congratulations to our Indian contingent at the #AsianGames2023 🏆. With an impressive haul of 107 medals 🥇🥈🥉, our athletes have displayed remarkable skill, determination, and dedication. From our track and field champions 🏃‍♂️🏃‍♀️ to our sharp archers 🏹, fierce kabaddi teams 🤼… pic.twitter.com/ld4syL8nCq — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) October 8, 2023

India finished their Asian Games 2023 campaign with a record haul of 107 medals, 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze. This surpassed India's previous record tally achieved at the last edition at Jakarta 2018, where a 570-strong Indian squad racked up 70 medals, 16 gold, 23 silver, and 31 bronze.

Shooting led the way for India at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou with an unprecedented haul of 22 medals, which included seven gold.

Athletics, headlined by Neeraj Chopra's successful title defence in the javelin throw, came a close second with six gold along with 14 silver and nine bronze.

The archery compound team, meanwhile, clean-swept the five gold medals in the category.

The cricket and kabaddi teams also bagged two gold medals each while the men's hockey team's gold secured a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

India also bagged their first Asian Games badminton gold medal courtesy of the men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor