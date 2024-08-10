"Dissapointed to miss out on gold...": Indian hockey vice-captain Hardik on Paris Olympics bronze win

New Delhi [India], August 10 : Following his side's Paris Olympics bronze medal win, Indian hockey vice-captain and midfielder Hardik Singh said that despite having a podium finish, the team feels disappointed to have missed out on a gold medal because the team was playing really well and the momentum was at their side.

After clinching the bronze medal in men's hockey at the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024, the Indian men's hockey team arrived at New Delhi Airport on Saturday morning.

Speaking to ANI, Hardik said, "We are disappointed to miss out on gold. We were playing so well, the momentum was on our side. During the semifinal against Germany, it was our bad luck that we lost. But we still value this medal a lot."

On coach Craig Fulton's role in the medal, Hardik said, "The guidance and advice of a coach helps a player. If a player is backed in every match and tournament, even he feels that he has to give 100 percent in every match."

Talking about getting gold in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, Hardik said, "We have always targeted gold. Hopefully, in 2028, we will win the gold."

Earlier on Thursday, a brace from skipper Harmanpreet Singh and effortless saves by PR Sreejesh secured a 2-1 win over Spain at the Yves du Manoir Stadium, earning India the bronze medal.

Playing in an electrifying atmosphere, the Indian team added a fourth medal to their tally at the Paris Olympics, overcoming a 0-1 deficit after the first quarter.

Sreejesh, who was playing his last game for India, was overcome with emotion as the rest of the team joined him to celebrate this momentous occasion in Indian hockey history.

India won consecutive bronze hockey medals for the first time in 52 years, since the 1972 Munich Games.

Under the guidance of coach Craig Fulton, India made history by securing back-to-back bronze medals at the Olympics. Goals from Harmanpreet Singh (30', 33') were enough to seal the victory. Marc Miralles (18') was the lone goal-scorer for Spain.

India had an upper hand in their head-to-head record against Spain at the Olympics, winning seven out of their ten meetings.

Emotions ran high with India's goalkeeper, PR Sreejesh playing his final international game. He was honoured with the title of the 'God of Indian Modern Hockey' by Hockey India before the bronze medal game.

