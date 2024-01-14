Diu: Madhya Pradesh emerge as champions of inaugural Beach Games 2024

Daman and Diu [India], January 14 : The Beach Games 2024, the first multi-sport beach games in India, concluded at the pristine blue flag-certified Ghoghla Beach in Diu, with Madhya Pradesh emerging as the overall champion, topping the medal tally with a total of 18 medals, including an impressive haul of 7 golds.

The event was organised from January 4-11, and 1,404 athletes, all under the age of 21, from 28 states and Union Territories, participated in a diverse range of disciplines, as per a press release from the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

This remarkable feat not only showcased the sporting prowess of Madhya Pradesh's contingent but also highlighted the depth of talent fostered within the state.

Maharashtra won 14 medals, including three golds, while Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, and hosts Dadra, Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu secured 12 medals each. Assam won 8 medals, out of which 5 were Gold.

In a thrilling turn of events, Lakshadweep secured the gold medal in beach soccer, marking a historic achievement for the pristine island territory. They beat Maharashtra 5-4 in the well-contested final. Lakshadweep's victory not only added to the diversity of medal winners but also underscored the inclusive and nationwide impact of the Diu Beach Games 2024.

The games were structured into two sessions each day. The morning session, starting at 8 am and concluding at noon, was followed by the afternoon session, commencing at 3 pm. This scheduling not only optimised the athletes' performances under suitable weather conditions but also allowed for a dynamic and engaging viewing experience for the enthusiastic audience, the ministry said.

From the strategic showdowns in Tug of War to the breath-taking feats of sea swimming, the martial artistry of Pencak Silat, the acrobatic displays of Mallakhamb, the fast-paced action of beach volleyball, the strategic battles of beach kabaddi, and the electrifying kicks and goals of beach soccer, each sport brought its own unique energy to the event. The debut of beach boxing added an extra layer of excitement, captivating both participants and spectators and marking a historic moment in the nation's athletic journey.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his support and enthusiasm for this event. He captioned the post, "The energy of the athletes and the beauty of Diu has woven a never-before vibe that is enchanting and exhilarating."

He further said that the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bring new life to the beaches of Bharat has taken a sporting turn with the organisation of the first-ever Beach Games in Diu, off the Gujarat coast.

India is geographically gifted with some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. 12 of the beaches in India have Blue Flag certification given to the cleanest beaches, promoting sustainable tourism. However, many of the country's beaches are not as explored as they should be. Hence, the successful hosting of Diu Beach Games comes as heartening news.

