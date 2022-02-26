Drag Nationals: Hemanth Muddappa set for a new high in the final round

Chennai, Feb 26 Multiple-time National champion Hemanth Muddappa of Mantra Racing will be the cynosure of all eyes as the third and final round of the MMSC fmsci Indian National Drag Racing Championship concludes the 2021 season at the Madras Motorsports Race Track, here on Sunday.

With one hand on the coveted trophy in the premier 1051cc and above class, the Bengaluru-based Kodava star is leaving no stone unturned as he is in line for his ninth Indian National title.

The current holder of the National record in both the top-two classes including the 851 to 1050cc class, Muddappa has set a new track record for the quarter-mile in the second round and it is a winner-take-all clash in the 850 class as Hyder'bad's Md Riyaz and Muddappa are tied on 43 points each, the organisers informed in a release on Saturday.

Nicknamed 'LighteningR1', the Bengaluru speed maestro Muddappa is all set to display his wares on a Suzuki Hayabusa in the SuperSport Indian class for the Superbikes above 1051cc that has attracted a record number of entries for the final round.

"We have worked hard for this day throughout the year and it is time to deliver for the commitment and the dedication put in by every member of my team. I am looking forward to the event to close the year on a high," said Muddappa, who has garnered a hat-trick of titles in the premier overall class among the nine National titles he won in different classes.

But the premier 1051cc and above this year will be a crown jewel as he now entered his name in the record books as the "Fastest Indian" on a bike as the records came in the National Championship that is officially recognised by the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (fmsci).

"Yes, he is the current record holder in both the top classes," confirmed Pratap Jayaram, the chairman of the fmsci Drag Commission.

On Saturday in the 2stroke races, Abdul Shaikh won the final round in the up to 165cc class while R Madhan Kumar bagged the up to 130cc category.

The 24-year Lani Zena Fernandes from Puducherry won the final round in the 4-stroke up to 165cc Girls final to clinch her maiden Girls championship. Sunday's final races will decide the champions in other classes too.

