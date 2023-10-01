Drama unfolds as Indian hurdler Jyothi Yarraji wins silver in Asian Games amid false start controversy

Hangzhou [China], October 1 : India's star hurdler, Jyothi Yarraji, clinched a silver medal in the Women’s 100m Hurdles at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Sunday, amidst some false start drama.

The 24-year-old athlete was initially awarded the bronze medal. However, China's Wu Yanni was disqualified after the race, upgrading Yarraji's medal to a silver.

With a power-packed performance following plenty of drama in the final, the ace athlete clocked 12.91s to secure the silver medal in the Women's 100m Hurdles final. China's Yuwei Lin claimed the gold medal with a time of 12.74s, while Japan's Yumi Tanaka earned the bronze.

Yanni Wu, who initially finished second, was disqualified due to a false start. The race began amid high drama after a false start allowed China's Wu Yanni to gain an early lead.

Wu was in the lane next to Yarraji on the left, and Yarraji followed her trigger movement.

Officials demanded that both Wu and Yarraji be disqualified for a false start, which the Indian athlete strongly disputed.

After a lengthy discussion with the officials, Yarraji and Wu were allowed to compete in the race under review. While Yarraji's start was slower than she would have preferred, she made up for it by working hard to finish third with a time of 12.91s in the middle of the race.

The review process continued after the race, delaying the formal announcement of the results. Ultimately, due to Wu's penalty for false starts in accordance with TR16.8, Yarraji was awarded the silver medal.

