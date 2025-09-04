Duleep Trophy: Jagadeesan’s century, Padikkal’s fifty puts South Zone in solid position

Bengaluru, Sep 4 Wicketkeeper-batter N Jagadeesan hit a composed century to put South Zone in command at stumps on day one of their 2025/26 Duleep Trophy semi-final against North Zone at the BCCI COE Ground 1 on Thursday.

After making a cautious start, Jagadeesan brought up his fifty off 124 balls before shifting gears after lunch break to get his hundred in just next 60 deliveries. With South Zone reaching 297/3 in 81 overs, Jagadeesan closed the day unbeaten on 148 off 260 balls, laced with 13 fours and two sixes to anchor South Zone’s innings and keep the bowlers at bay.

Jagadeesan found strong support from top-order batter Devdutt Padikkal, who struck a brisk 57 while sharing a 128-run stand for the second wicket. Though Padikkal fell on the stroke of tea, it was one of the few breakthroughs North Zone managed on an otherwise day of hard toil for their bowling line-up.

Pushed into batting first, Jagadeesan and Tanmay Agarwal ensured South Zone reached 79/0 till lunch break arrived. Tanmay struck early boundaries before slowing down, while Jagadeesan survived a no-ball reprieve on nine off seam-bowling all-rounder Anshul Kamboj. The duo managed to stand tall despite some movement for the pacers and a probing spell from left-arm spinner Nishant Sindhu.

The 103-run opening stand was broken by Sindhu when he castled Agarwal for 43. Jagadeesan and Padikkal mixed caution with aggression to notch up their respective fifties, before the former got his century, even as the latter nicked behind off Kamboj.

Jagadeesan continued to keep South Zone ticking, even as Sindhu trapped Mohit Kale lbw. But skipper Mohammad Azharuddeen hanged around to be 11 not out, as he and Jagadeesan ensured day one belonged to South Zone.

Brief Scores: South Zone 297/3 in 81 overs (N Jagadeesan 148 not out, Devdutt Padikkal 57; Nishant Sindhu 2-59, Anshul Kamboj 1-47) against North Zone

