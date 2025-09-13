Duleep Trophy: Rathod’s 194 puts Central Zone on top despite South’s positive reply

Bengaluru, Sep 13 Yash Rathod fell agonisingly short of his maiden first-class double century, but his career-best 194 put Central Zone firmly in charge against South Zone on Day Three of the 2025-26 Duleep Trophy final at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Central, who resumed day three on 384 for 5 with a lead of 235, went on to post 511 in 145.1 overs, stretching their advantage to 362. At stumps, South Zone were 129 for 2, still trailing by 233 runs.

Rathod, who began the day unbeaten, looked assured early on, clipping Gurjapneet Singh through midwicket to move closer to 150, which he reached once the lead crossed 250.

He was well supported by Saransh Jain, who completed his second successive fifty with a cut through point. The pair consolidated before South Zone missed a key chance on 61, when Jain nicked a delivery from Ankit Sharma, but there was no appeal. Ankit eventually dismissed him for 69 with a flatter ball that slipped under a failed reverse sweep.

Rathod, meanwhile, upped the tempo, driving Vasuki Koushik past mid-off and lifting Ricky Bhui over long-on. Deepak Chahar too played his part, first surviving a review when struck on the pads by Ankit, and then counterattacking with boundaries over long-on, through point, and past cover. His 37 added vital runs as the lead swelled.

Rathod, though, grew restless after lunch. His marathon 286-ball vigil ended when Gurjapneet brought one back sharply to breach his defence, dismissing him for 194. Central collapsed soon after, losing their last four wickets for just 11 runs. Ankit wrapped up the innings with 4 for 180 from 44.1 overs, while Gurjapneet finished with 4 for 124 in 28 overs.

With the pitch easing out, South Zone’s openers began positively. Tanmay Agarwal and Mohit Kale negotiated the new ball well, reaching tea at 57 for no loss. Kale, initially watchful, grew fluent with four flicks to the boundary against Chahar. However, Jain provided the breakthrough after the break, trapping Kale lbw. Soon after, Agarwal misjudged a delivery from Kuldeep Sen, shouldering arms only to see his off bail clipped.

R. Smaran and Ricky Bhui responded with intent, counterattacking the spinners and adding an unbroken 53-run partnership. Smaran survived a close lbw shout against Jain thanks to an inside edge, and the pair guided South to 129 for 2 before bad light brought an early close.

Brief scores:

South Zone 149 & 129/2 in 33 overs (Ravichandran Smaran 37 not out, Mohit Kale 38; Saransh Jain 1-32, Kuldeep Sen 1-22) trail Central Zone 511 all out in 145.1 overs (Yash Rathod 194, Saransh Jain 69; Gurpanjeet Singh 4-124, Ankit Sharma 4-180) by 233 runs

