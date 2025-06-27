East Bengal FC beat Measurers Club 7-1 to kickstart their CFL 2025 campaign

Kolkata, June 27 Goals from Manotos Maji, Sayan Banerjee, Vanlalpeka Guite, Tanmay Das, Jesin TK (2), and Suman Dey propelled East Bengal FC to a 7-1 win over Measurers Club in their Calcutta Football League 2025 opener at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium on Friday.

It was the first time that the two sides faced each other in the Premier Division of the CFL, and things did not go well for the Measurers Club.

East Bengal, on the other hand, were dominant and all over the field. The Red & Golds wasted no time in asserting their authority, surging to a 3-0 lead in the first half.

Debutant Manotos Maji opened the scoring for EEB in the 23rd minute, capitalising on a precise assist from Vanlalpeka Guite, who cut into the rival box from the left. Sayan Banerjee doubled the lead in the 35th minute with a well-timed lob off Chaku Mandi's assist.

Guite then turned scorer in the 37th minute as he latched on to a well-timed pass from Naseeb Rahman, showcasing his side's fluid attacking play.

The second half saw EB continue their dominance as they added four more goals to their tally.

Midfielder Tanmay Das scored the fourth goal of the game with a long-range strike in the 48th minute. Jesin TK, who was the top scorer in the tournament's previous edition with 13 goals, continued his scoring spree, striking twice in the space of three minutes.

Jesin scored his first goal in the 63rd minute off Ajad Saheem's low-driven cross from the right. He followed it up with another goal in the 66th minute, this time with a left-footed finish from close range. Andy Zakhari scored the only goal for Measurers Club against the run of play in the 69th minute.

Suman Dey etched his name into the scoresheet with a spectacular long-range strike in the fourth minute of the second-half stoppage time.

Reflecting on his side's performance, EEB Coach Archishman Biswas said, "It's a good start to the tournament, but there is ample room for improvement. We shouldn't have conceded the goal. While it's good to score a lot of goals, it's equally important not to concede any. We will continue to play an attacking brand of football."

