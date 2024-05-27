Emotional dilemma for Gambhir as spotlight on him for being India's next head coach; Will SRK let him go?

New Delhi, May 27 Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir's recent success as a leader and mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024), has helped him emerge as a top contender for the head coach role of the Indian team.

However, the question arises is that whether, Gambhir, who returned to KKR as a mentor this season, would leave the franchise to become the head coach of the Indian team?

Gambhir's return to KKR has helped the team win an impressive title (KKR's third IPL trophy) in the IPL, after a thumping win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets on Sunday. This latest success has reignited discussions about Gambhir's potential role as the head coach of the Indian team.

With a track record of steering KKR to IPL glory and mentoring LSG to playoff berths twice, Gambhir's leadership quality has garnered significant attention from the cricketing fraternity.

Having captained KKR to two IPL titles in 2012 and 2014, Gambhir has demonstrated his ability to lead a team to victory on big occasions. His leadership was instrumental in guiding KKR to their maiden IPL triumph and subsequent successes in the tournament and now it has resulted in KKR's third IPL trophy.

Gambhir's relationship with KKR is rather an emotional one. He is one such person, whom the KKR fans bank upon and have also urged him to not leave the franchise.

In a recent development, reports have also surfaced regarding Gambhir's tenure at LSG, where he was reportedly offered a 'blank cheque' by the KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan to secure his services for the Kolkata based IPL team until the next decade. This significant gesture underscores the immense value Gambhir brings to any team he associates with.

After winning the IPL 2024, Gambhir has further cemented his position as a mentor at KKR but the question of Gambhir's future with the franchise remains unanswered amid the calls of him being the probable coach of the Indian team.

The dilemma of whether KKR will allow Gambhir to leave and whether the former Indian opener will choose to depart is one that continues to gain traction among the fans.

It is also learnt that BCCI top officials have met Gauti in Chennai after the final to convince him to take up the role as Monday is the last day to apply for the position.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor