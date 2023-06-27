English Open Pickleball Tournament: All India Pickleball Association to send six people contingent

New Delhi [India], June 27 :Pickleball is one of the fastest-growing sports not just in India but in the world. The All India Pickleball Association recently concluded the third National Ranking Pickleball Tournament in Goa which was a huge success and saw more than 250 participants from over 16 states. All India Pickleball Association in association with Pickleball United is set to send a team to England for the upcoming tournament.

Arvind Prabhoo, the President of the All India Pickleball Association, along with the team has narrowed down a team of six people who would be travelling to the English Open Pickleball Tournament. The tournament will be held in Telford, UK and is scheduled to begin in the first week of August 2023.

Aditya Ruhela, Tejas Mahajan, Anahat Mudgil, Isha Lakhani, Mayur Patil and Vanshik Kapadia will be part of the squad travelling for the tournament. The training sessions of all the selected team members have already begun at Prabodhankar Thackeray Krida Sankul: PTKS. The players are excited and hope to bring laurels to India. We have stamped our mark in the Asian continent, and now through the English Open, we have embarked on a journey to make a mark in the European continent as well.

Talking about the same Arvind Prabhoo who is the President of the All-India Pickleball Association and also the President of the International Pickleball Federation (IPF) said, "These six players have been selected after a thorough consultation and judging their past performances. We are sure the athletes will get glory for the country. All the necessary steps are being taken to make sure their training goes in full swing. We also have a lot of tournaments and activities planned in India. We want to take the game to every nook and corner of India."

Tejas Mahajan, one of the players selected, says, "I am quite excited about playing the English Open and we all are working really hard and training to make India proud. We would also like to thank All India Pickleball Association for giving us this opportunity."

