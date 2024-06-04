Esha finishes sixth in Munich World Cup

Munich [Germany], June 4 : Esha Singh finished sixth in the women's 25M Pistol at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Rifle/Pistol in Munich as India's search for their first medal continued.

Esha shot 20 in the final, which was won by Camille Jedrzejewski of France over German Doreen Vennekamp after the two went through two shoot-offs to separate the winner. The two were tied at 40 after the regulation 10-series of shots. Current finals world record holder Kim Yeji of Korea was third with 35.

Esha's two-day qualification total of 584, gave her the sixth qualifying spot for Tuesday's final. She shot 291 in the second rapid-fire round on Monday.

This was India's second consecutive sixth-place finish in a final in this tournament after Ramita had finished the same in the women's 10M Air Rifle on Monday. China leads the standings with three golds.

Ramita had shot 166.3 to bow out sixth in the women's air rifle final. In a battle of teenagers, 17-year-old World Championship silver medallist Huang Yuting (252.7) of China won that one over 16-year-old Korean Ban Hyojin (252.7) off the last shot by the slimmest of margins.

