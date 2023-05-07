"Every day I set new target and aim to achieve it," says Parul Chaudhary after setting national record in women's 5000 m

Los Angeles [US], May 7 : After setting a national record in women's 5,000 m, the 2019 Asian Championship bronze medallist athlete Parul Chaudhary said that she aims to achieve new targets every day and training in the US gave her a lot of benefits.

Parul Chaudhary broke the national record of the 13-year-old national mark in the women's 5000m in Los Angeles, USA on Sunday.

She also said that she is confident to qualify for the World Championships as she is constantly working on her performance.

"Every day I set a new target and aim to achieve it. My next target is to qualify for the World Championships, and I am confident that I will do it. My next competition is on the 19th of May, and I want to improve my performance," the Indian athlete said as per a press release by Inspire Institute of Sports (IIS).

Parul also commented on her training in the US and said, "I have been training in the United States since April, and I would say that this training has really benefitted me. I have been getting the exposure that is needed, and I would continue training outside the country to improve my results."

Parul Chaudhary of India finished ninth in a 21-woman field with a national record-setting time of 15:10.35 in the women's 5000m race. Josette Andrews won the race in 14:43.36.

Parul broke Preeja Sreedharan's previous national record of 15:15.89, established at the 2010 Asian Games in Guangzhou, China.

Surprisingly, Parul broke the women's 3000m national record in Los Angeles last year during the Sound Running Sunset Tour.

Avinash Sable finished 12th at the Los Angeles athletics meet in his first event of 2023, a World Athletics Continental Tour silver event, with a timing of 13:19.30. He bettered his own previous best mark of 13:25.65 achieved at the Sound Running Track Meet in San Juan Capistrano last year.

Among the other Indians in the fray at LA, Shankar Lal Swami clocked 8:42.92 to finish 15th in the men's 3000m steeplechase.

Ajay Kumar Saroj, competing in the men's 1500m, clocked a new personal best of 3:39.89 to finish 11th. Lili Das finished 24th in the women's 1500m race with a timing of 4:19.87.

