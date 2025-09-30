'Everyone wants to beat Australia, but we'll stay composed under pressure', says captain Alyssa Healy

New Delhi, Sep 30 Australia are all set to defend their championship title at the Women’s World Cup, and skipper Alyssa Healy said that she’s focused on leading the team at the event.

After a dominant campaign in 2022, capped by Alyssa Healy’s unforgettable 170-run masterclass in the final against then-defending champions England, Australia are back and ambitious as ever.

Now under the leadership of Healy herself, the world’s top-ranked side arrives in sub-continent with history, form, and motivation on their side.

Stating that she doesn’t take the captaincy for granted, Healy said that she’s ‘driven for success’ as the team begin their hunt for a record-extending eighth World Cup title.

Speaking to JioStar, Healy spoke about leading the side and handling pressure, "I'm focused on the job at hand, and that is to lead the side to an ODI World Cup. I don’t take it for granted, but I’m driven for success in this tournament, so it’s an interesting balance. Everyone wants to beat Australia, but we stay composed under pressure and fight back when our backs are against the wall. That’s how we wrestle the momentum back in our favour."

Middle-order batter Beth Mooney spoke about Australia’s mentality heading into the tournament and said, “As Australians, we have that never-say-die attitude. We are always in the contest and believe we can win from any position. The will to win and the belief within this group is what gets the job done.”

Ace all-rounder Annabel Sutherland talked about the seven-time champions’ belief and momentum, saying:

"The winning mindset is always about belief. A game can change very quickly; it just takes one moment. Having done that many times before, we have confidence in ourselves to do it again."

Georgia Wareham joined the team after overcoming an injury. Speaking of the same and the team’s ruthlessness, she said, "Missing the last World Cup through injury was tough, so getting the chance to play this year is exciting, especially in India with its amazing fans. I think what defines this team is its ruthlessness.

"We’ve often been in trouble, but different people have stood up at different times and pulled us through. Alyssa leads with passion and so much energy behind the stumps, it’ll be exciting to see her at this World Cup.”

Meanwhile, Healy’s deputy, Tahlia McGrath, who has been a key member of the XI, spoke on leadership balance and stated, "Alyssa and I are very different people, but we complement each other well on the field. She’s extremely passionate and vocal, while I try to be the calm head in the background. It’s nice to have that balance and work alongside her. And Megan Schutt, she’s super consistent, super reliable, and bowls the toughest overs. She flies under the radar for how good she is. Off the field, she’s our team DJ and definitely the cool one."

Australia will begin their World Cup campaign against New Zealand on Wednesday at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

