Ex-Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka signs three-year deal at Sunderland

Tyne and Wear, July 30 Former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has returned to the Premier League by signing for newly-promoted Sunderland from German side Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of 17 million Pounds.

Xhaka, who spent seven years at Arsenal after joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2016, has agreed a three-year deal with Sunderland.

The 32-year-old Switzerland international becomes the Black Cats' seventh signing of a busy summer transfer window as Regis Le Bris' side, who won promotion via the Championship playoffs, look forward to their first top-flight campaign since 2016/17.

Upon arrival, Xhaka said, “I’m very proud to be here. When I spoke to the Club, I was excited and I felt the energy, and the mentality that all the people and players have. It’s exactly what I wanted, and I have a very good feeling. We are back to where this Club needs to be, and we want to stay here to write our own history. I feel that I’m ready to help the team with my experience but with quality as well. We need to find ourselves on the pitch, but I don’t think this will be a big problem. It’s been a long time to wait, but I’m here now and I’m looking forward to it.”

Xhaka started his career with FC Concordia Basel before joining FC Basel in 2002, aged 10.

After rising through the ranks he progressed into the senior team under Thorsten Fink ahead of the 2020-11 season. He made his debut in a UEFA Champions League tie against Debreceni VSC and scored within four minutes, with his first league appearance following soon after.

After winning back-to-back Swiss titles, Xhaka joined Borussia Mönchengladbach in May 2012, and he was named in the Bundesliga Team of the Season for the 2014-15 campaign.

A seven-year association with Arsenal started in May 2016 and included two Emirates FA Cup successes, two FA Community Shield wins, and 297 appearances.

Xhaka scored 23 goals and contributed 29 assists in North London, cementing his place as a fan favourite at the Emirates Stadium before exiting to join Leverkusen in July 2023.

Further success followed at the BayArena, as Leverkusen won an historic first Bundesliga title and the DFB-Pokal during an invincible domestic season that also saw them reach the UEFA Europa League final.

Xhaka was named Swiss Footballer of the Year in 2017, 2022, and 2023, and has been an integral member of the national team since 2011, featuring at the 2014, 2018, and 2022 FIFA World Cups.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor