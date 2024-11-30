Excited to give everything I can: Nistelrooy on joining Leicester City as manager

Leicester, Nov 30 Ruud van Nistelrooy has expressed his excitement on joining Leicester City as manager and said he will give his best at the job.

The 48-year-old Dutchman, who has a wealth of experience at the highest level of the game, both as a player and a coach, has agreed terms on a contract to June 2027.

He will arrive in the UK in time to be in attendance for Leicester's Premier League trip to Brentford on Saturday, before assuming full first team responsibilities from Sunday.

The side will be led at the Gtech Community Stadium by first team coach Ben Dawson, supported by coaches Danny Alcock and Andy Hughes. Regarded as one of the Premier League’s best-ever strikers as a player, the former Netherlands international has since built a growing reputation as a talented manager and coach with the likes of PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United and the Dutch national team.

“I’m proud, I’m excited. Everybody that I speak to about Leicester City Football Club is enthusiastic. They have great stories about the quality of the people working at the Club, the supporters and, of course, the recent history of the Club is impressive. I’m excited to start and to get to know everyone and give everything I can for the Football Club," Nistelrooy said in a statement.

Nistelrooy enjoyed a stellar playing career with PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, and Real Madrid, scoring 349 club goals and 35 goals in 70 international matches for the Netherlands. Known for his clinical finishing, technical skill, and leadership, he transitioned these traits into coaching.

His managerial journey began at PSV Eindhoven, where he led the U-19s and Jong PSV before becoming head coach in 2022. Under his leadership, PSV won the KNVB Cup and Johan Cruyff Shield. Nistelrooy also served as an assistant coach for the Netherlands under Guus Hiddink and gained further recognition during a stint as interim manager at Manchester United, securing three wins and a draw after being appointed Erik ten Hag's assistant.

His vast experience as a player under icons like Sir Alex Ferguson and Fabio Capello, combined with his managerial achievements, cements his reputation as a respected figure in football.

He will take charge of the Foxes for the first time on Tuesday, when West Ham United visit King Power Stadium in the Premier League.

