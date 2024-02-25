Excitement revs up: Indian Supercross Racing League heads to thrilling finale in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Feb 25 The Indian Supercross Racing League (ISRL) is gearing up for its grand finale, set to ignite the tracks at the Open Ground, Chikkajala here on Sunday.

After the exhilarating rounds in Pune and Ahmedabad, the anticipation is palpable as riders from BigRock Motorsports and Mohite’s Racing Team prepare to lock horns in the ultimate showdown of speed and skill.

With the dust settling from the first two rounds, BigRock Motorsports emerges as the frontrunner, commanding the points table with an impressive tally of 388 points. Mohite’s Racing Team, however, isn't far behind, surging to second place with podium finishes in both the 85 and 250 cc categories.

Notable performances by Reid Taylor and Ben Prasit Hallgren have electrified fans, setting the stage for a gripping finale. As riders hit the track for the practice match on Saturday, the rugged terrain of Bengaluru's Open Ground presents a formidable challenge.

Matt Moss, the star athlete of BigRock Motorsports, labels the track as the "toughest" of the tournament, citing its demanding nature and lack of traction. With falls and skids marking the practice session, riders must summon all their skills to conquer the relentless course.

“This one is very tricky, the practice round was tough it was not easy to ride. The track is full of slip with very less traction which made the race more tougher. But at the same time, it did provide a thrill to ride, I really enjoyed the practice round and looking ahead on the final race day," Moss told IANS.

The showdown in Ahmedabad between Matt Moss and Jordi Tixier of the BB Racing team adds fuel to the fire as tensions escalate on the track. A verbal altercation ensues after Tixier's bold move knocks Moss out of contention in the final laps.

Moss, undeterred, vows to retaliate in Bengaluru, setting the stage for a thrilling rematch between the titans of supercross racing. "I will beat him, things got heated up in the Ahmedabad leg, but this will be more interesting. I talked with my team, we looked at what went wrong in the previous leg.”

As the ISRL reaches its crescendo, all eyes turn to Bengaluru for the epic finale. With riders primed for battle and adrenaline coursing through their veins, the stage is set for a spectacle of speed, skill, and sheer determination.

With the final lap approaches, only one thing is certain— the Bengaluru round of the ISRL will be a showdown for the ages, where champions will rise, rivalries will reach their zenith, and the true spirit of supercross racing will shine.

With riders poised to push the limits of endurance and agility, the ISRL finale promises to deliver edge-of-your-seat action and unforgettable moments.

