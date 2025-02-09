FA Cup: Bottom-of-the-Championship Plymouth Argyle stun PL leaders Liverpool

Plymouth, Feb 9 Liverpool’s FA Cup journey came to a premature end on Sunday as they were shockingly defeated 0-1 by Plymouth Argyle, who occupy the bottom spot in the Championship table, at Home Park.

The game was settled by a second-half penalty from Ryan Hardie after Harvey Elliott was adjudged to have handled the ball inside his own penalty area.

This defeat marks the first time that Liverpool have been knocked out of the competition by a lower league opponent while leading the table since January 1984 against Brighton.

The match began with Plymouth on the front foot, creating early chances. Hardie tested Liverpool's defence within the first minute, while Trey Nyoni tried his luck for the visitors, but the Plymouth defence was solid. In the 10th minute, Liverpool suffered an injury blow when Joe Gomez was forced to leave the pitch, with Isaac Mabaya taking his place. Despite the disruption, the Reds managed to hold their ground for the majority of the first half. Plymouth also had a penalty shout turned down when Kostas Tsimikas tangled with Mustapha Bundu in the area, but the referee waved play on.

As the first half drew to a close, Liverpool’s best chance came when James McConnell saw his deflected shot saved by Plymouth goalkeeper Conor Hazard. The first 45 minutes were competitive, with both sides struggling for possession and creating only a few clear-cut opportunities.

Plymouth broke the deadlock early in the second half when Hardie converted from the penalty spot in the 52nd minute. Elliott's handball in the box allowed Hardie to score, sending Liverpool behind. The home side almost doubled their lead shortly after, with Hardie’s shot striking the outside of the post following a free kick.

Liverpool responded with substitutions, introducing Darwin Nunez to add attacking threat, but they struggled to create many chances. Luis Diaz had a half-chance, while McConnell fired wide with a long-range effort. In added time, Diogo Jota forced a strong save from Hazard, and Nunez was denied a header from close range, but it was not enough.

Plymouth held on for a famous victory, securing a place in the fifth round of the competition.

