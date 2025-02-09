FA Cup: Wolves brush past Blackburn Rovers with 2-0 victory

Blackburn, Feb 9 Wolverhampton Wanderers delivered a commanding performance to progress to the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup, defeating Blackburn Rovers 2-0 at Ewood Park on Sunday. Two quick-fire goals just before halftime sealed the win, with Joao Gomes and Matheus Cunha both finding the net in under two minutes.

The visitors began the match brightly, with Cunha having the best chances in the opening stages. He forced Blackburn keeper Balazs Toth into two good saves within the first five minutes. However, it was Blackburn who started to assert themselves, with Augustus Kargbo firing just over the bar and Dominic Hyam having a goal ruled out for offside.

Blackburn almost capitalised from a Wolves corner with a quick break after Amario Cozier-Duberry broke quickly over the half way line, but Rodrigo Gomes was able to chase him back into the final third of the pitch before timing his tackle to perfection and winning back possession for his side.

Wolves continued to press, and after a couple of near chances, they took the lead in the 33rd minute. A quick, intricate passing move saw Gomes find the ball at his feet in the box, and he squeezed it past Toth to give Wolves the advantage.

Barely a minute later, Wolves doubled their lead. Nelson Semedo threaded a perfect through ball to Cunha, who took a neat first touch and fired low across Toth, securing a 2-0 lead for the visitors.

Despite the quick double blow, Blackburn remained determined. Emmanuel Dennis almost pulled one back with a header from a corner, but Sam Johnstone saved it, and Dennis later forced another good stop from the Wolves keeper.

Wolves dominated the second half, but couldn’t add to their tally. Cunha, Munetsi, and Batth all came close to a third goal, but several chances were wasted. Ultimately, the 2-0 scoreline stood, sending Wolves through to the next round.

