Fantastic memories at Real Madrid will stay for life: Ancelotti

Madrid, May 13 Head coach Carlo Ancelotti reminisced his second tenure at Real Madrid and said the club will forever remain in his heart after he was announced to be joining the Brazil national team.

Despite having a successful time with Los Blancos that saw him win three UCL titles across two tenures, Ancelotti leaves after a trophyless season with a seven-point gap to leaders FC Barcelona in the La Liga standings.

Ancelotti, who joins the Selecao a day after the final league game on May 25, remains grateful for his adventure with the club.

“Football, as in life, is an adventure that begins and ends. I always had in mind that one day it will come to an end. It’s the end of a very nice period. I’ve had a great time. But as in all things in life, there is a moment like that.

“If life comes to an end, imagine if a period of a football team can come to an end. I’ve had a good time, I want to end it well. On the 26th I will talk about another challenge. I never had a problem with the club and I never will.

“It is a club that I have in my heart and I will have it too when this adventure is over. It ends after a few years where we have won many titles. With a fantastic memory that will stay with us for life,” said Ancelotti in the press conference.

The loss against FC Barcelona on Sunday was Ancelotti's 350th match with Real Madrid across two stints after he returned to the club in 2021. His stellar record has seen him take charge of 247 wins, 50 draws and 53 defeats while managing the team.

Ancelotti, who is already the coach with the second-most matches in Real Madrid's history after Miguel Munoz (605), has won 15 titles in the Madrid dugout, making him the most successful in the club's 123-year history with three Champions Leagues, Club World Cups and European Super Cups each and 2 La Liga titles, Copa del Reys and Spanish Super Cups each.

“I never felt that Madrid didn’t want me. Madrid wants me. Also if I go to Brazil on the 25th. Madrid always loves me. They have always shown me affection. I couldn’t be coach of Madrid all my life. This is over because of many things.

“Maybe the club needs a new impulse. I don’t make a drama out of it. A thousand thanks to this club. And we will continue. I will be of Madrid all my life. It’s a period that is coming to an end. It’s spectacular. I never thought I could coach Madrid for six years and it’s happened,” he added.

It is understood that Ancelotti will be replaced by former Bayer Leverkusen head coach, and ex-Real Madrid player, Xabi Alonso after the Spanish international left his club earlier this month.

Ancelotti had nothing but respect and praise for his potential successor and said he did not need to give Alonso any advice because of his existing skillset.

“I’m very fond of him. I don’t have any advice, because he has all the tools to be a great coach in the future,” concluded Ancelotti.

