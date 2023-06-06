"Father time is undefeated...": Dustin Poirier shuts down idea of retirement after UFC 291 title fight

Utah [US], June 6 : Former interim title holder, Dustin Poirier stated that he is still in great shape and has no intentions of hanging up the gloves after UFC 291.

Poirier is taking on Justin Gaethje in a rematch in the main event of the UFC 291 card on July 30 for the BMF title.

"I try not to focus on it, I know it's (retirement) coming, It's inevitable- You know father time is undefeated!" Poirier said via UFC's Youtube channel when asked if he has any thoughts of retiring from MMA after the BMF title fight.

Poirier has been fighting in the Ultimate Fighting Championship since 2011 and he made his MMA debut in 2009. He had fought in the octagon for a total of 36 times in his professional carrier.

"But I've fighting a long time, like Justin said - I've been fighting a long time this is my 47th mixed martial arts fight and We'll see, I don't look that far, one fight at a time," He added as per the UFC.

Poirier further stated that he will assess the situation after the fight and stated that he is still in great shape and that as long as he's on top of his game he has no plans to retire from MMA.

"After July 29 we assess the situation and take it from there but I still feel great, my body feels good, and my mind feels good. I still love what I do So, as long as that's there, I'm still here." The former interim champion concluded.

In their last meeting back in 2018, Poirier overwhelmed Gaethje with an onslaught of punches and constant pressure to win the fight via TKO in the fourth round. Their rematch at UFC 291 is of high stakes as the BMF title is on the line and a win can guarantee a lightweight title shot next.

The BMF title was earlier held by Poirier's American Top Team training partner, Jorge Masvidal. The title was put back on the line after UFC welterweight, Masvidal announced his retirement from MMA following his loss at the hands of Gilbert Burns at UFC 287.

The co-main event of the UFC 291 card is a light heavyweight affair between former light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira. Pereira is moving up a weight division after his last title loss at 287.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor