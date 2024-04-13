First Serve NGO partnered with The Claridges and Maxtennis Academy to empower young tennis players

New Delhi, April 13 The Claridges, New Delhi, in partnership with First Serve NGO and Maxtennis Academy, announced the first-of-its-kind Corporate Social Responsibility initiative which focused on mentoring young tennis stars and promoting the game of tennis in India.

Driven by a shared commitment to community enrichment, this initiative was conceived by Reyaan Punj, who was passionate about the sport and recognised the potential of tennis as a vehicle for positive social change. This partnership sought to provide the youth with access to high-quality tennis training and opportunities for personal growth.

First Serve NGO, founded by Reyaan Punj, embodies this ethos by championing the transformative power of sports, particularly tennis, in empowering young individuals. Through its initiatives, the NGO aims to install values of discipline, teamwork, and resilience while fostering a love for the sport.

The Claridges, New Delhi, was proud to support and contribute to the noble cause by offering its services and expertise in organising the Youth Tennis Tournament, which took place on April 6-7, 2024, at Jesus & Mary College, here.

The tournament catered to children aged 4-15 years, providing them with a platform to showcase their talent and passion for tennis. In addition to the tournament, The Claridges provided nutritious refreshments for the participants and spectators, ensuring a holistic experience that promoted health and well-being.

First Serve NGO and I are honoured to collaborate with Maxtennis Academy and The Claridges in this meaningful endeavour," said Reyaan.

"Through the power of sport, we aim to create a brighter future for young individuals and contribute to the development of a healthier and more inclusive society."

Additionally, distinguished individuals from various sectors grace the occasion, encouraging donations to support this noble cause. Their presence stresses the importance of empowering youth and fostering a culture of philanthropy and social responsibility.

