FISU World University Games 2025: 300-strong Indian contingent to compete in Germany

Rhine-Ruhr [Germany], July 15 : 300 Indian student-athletes from more than 60 universities will represent the tricolour during the FISU World University Games 2025, scheduled to be held from Wednesday till July 27 at Rhine-Ruhr, Germany.

The competition, often referred to as the 'Olympics for university athletes', is held every two years and serves as a platform for student athletes aged 17 to 25, as per Olympics.com.

The competition will feature over 9,200 athletes from 150 countries, making it the largest FISU World University Games to date.

India will be aiming to outdo their performance in the 2023 Chengdu edition, where they registered a seventh-place finish with 26 medals, including 11 gold, five silver and 10 bronze. The majority of these medals came from shooting, which contributed a total of 14 medals, out of which eight were gold.

Notable performers included Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, who bagged four medals and Manu Bhaker (who would win two bronze medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics), who secured two pistol event golds. Jyothi Yarraji, Amlan Borgohain and Priyanka Goswami also delivered inspiring podium finishes in the athletes.

India has been a key fixture of this competition since its inaugural edition in 1959, and the upcoming edition will be the 32nd. The event will feature 18 sports across 23 venues in six German cities, including Bochum, Duisburg, Essen, Mulheim an der Ruhr, Hagen, and Berlin.

FISU World University Games 2025 Rhine-Ruhr sports list

Archery, artistic gymnastics, athletics, badminton, basketball, diving, fencing, judo, rhythmic gymnastics, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball, water polo, 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball and rowing.

