Fit India to organise 'Kashmir to Kanyakumari' and 'Pedal to Plant' cycling expeditions from Oct 31

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Fit India, the flagship mission of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, will organise two cycling expeditions traversing the length and breadth of the country under the banner 'Iron Wheels of Unity', from October 31, 2025, to commemorate the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a release said.

According to the release, the Kashmir to Kanyakumari (K2K) cycling expedition will cover a mammoth distance of 4,480 kilometres, beginning in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, on October 31 and travelling through the States of Punjab, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Karnataka, culminating in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, on November 16.

A total of 150 riders will participate in this initiative, marking a befitting tribute on the occasion of the 150th Birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Mountaineer Nisha Kumari, who climbed Mount Everest on May 17, 2023 and cycled from India to London to spread the message of 'Change before climate change', will spearhead the K2K expedition.

Another expedition, Pedal to Plant, will cover a distance of 4,000 kilometres, starting from Pangsau in Arunachal Pradesh and traversing through the States of Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, culminating in Mundra, Gujarat, on December 31, 2025. Along the route, cyclists will plant 100,000 saplings and conduct climate and fitness awareness sessions at schools and colleges.

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya said, "I would like to extend my best wishes to the cyclists who are participating in the Fit India Iron Wheels of Unity campaign. This is being organised as a tribute to our great freedom fighter and statesman, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji wants our citizens to become fitter and healthier. This initiative will only amplify that vision and create awareness about adopting an active lifestyle. As I have said previously, cycling is a great way to maintain fitness and is a solution to pollution. I would urge every Indian to take up cycling and dedicate at least 30 minutes to 1 hour towards their own fitness."

The extension of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle movement, initiated by Mandaviya, will see the Iron Wheels of Unity reduce carbon emissions by 100,000 kilograms, showcasing Fit India's commitment to environmental sustainability, added the release.

