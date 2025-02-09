Floodlights in Lahore blamed as Rachin Ravindra suffers head injury in tri-series match

Lahore, Feb 9 New Zealand batter Ravindra was forced out from the field after being struck in the forehead by the ball attempting a catch in the 38th over of their match against Pakistan in the ODI tri-series. The poor quality of floodlights at the Gaddafi Stadium is being blamed for the scary injury that could impact Ravindra's participation in the event.

"Ravindra sustained a laceration to the forehead which has been addressed and treated at the ground, but is otherwise well. He came through his first HIA well and will continue to be monitored under HIA processes," the New Zealand Cricket informed in a statement on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the 38th over of the match when Khushdil Shah hit a shot towards Rachin Ravindra at deep backward square leg. The ball was travelling at pace and Ravindra positioned himself for the catch. Unfortunately, he lost sight of the ball in lights as the ball crashed in his face. Ravindra immediately fell down as the blood flowed from his face.

Ravindra was taken by the New Zealand team's medical staff out of the field and later taken for further treatment.

Pakistan went out to lose the opening match of the tri-series by 78 runs, being bowled out for 252 in 47.5 overs. They were chasing a stiff target after New Zealand rode on some brilliant middle-order batting by Glenn Phillips, who hammered a 74-ball unbeaten 106 while former captain Kane Williamson contributed 58 while Daryl Mitchell, who scored 81 as the Black Caps reached 330/6 in 50 overs.

Ravindra had earlier scored a 19-ball 25 before he was caught and bowled by Abrar Ahmed.

But it was his injury in the second half of the match that left the fans ranting at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for the poor floodlights apparently arranged in haste as they attempted to get the infrastructure ready for the Champions Trophy.

"PCB should improve the Quality of light in the Ground. Rachin Ravindra misjudges the ball under bad lights and takes a brutal hit near the eye. Hope he recovers soon....।।।" said a fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Most of the fans blamed the poor floodlights for Ravindra's injury. "Rachin Ravindra is a far better fielder than the whole team of Pakistan, still can't see the ball while catching?? Poor lights of Gaddafi Stadium," wrote another fan.

Another fan took the ICC to task for allowing the PCB to host an international match with such poor floodlights. "How did @ICC allow Pakistan's ground to host international matches?? ICC should ensure players' safety and if Pakistan can't provide shift CHAMPIONS TROPHY to Dubai. Prayers for Rachin Ravindra," said another fan.

