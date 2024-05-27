FMSCI Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 to begin in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27 : The Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI) Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024 will kick off from June 1 onwards in Chennai.

The competition promises an exhilarating season of high-speed action and innovative features. Spanning six rounds across India, the championship is set to captivate motorsport enthusiasts and competitors alike.

The marquee competition will commence on June 1-2 2024 at the Madras International Circuit in Chennai, while Round 2 will follow on July 20-21 in Bengaluru to complete the South Zone qualifiers. The action then moves to Chandigarh (North Zone) for Round 3 on October 5-6, 2024. Round 4 will take place in Guwahati (East Zone) on November 23-24 and Round 5 unfolds in Goa (West Zone) on December 7-8. The Top 5 riders from each qualifier will feature in the Finals on the December 15-16, 2024 in Pune.

The event introduces several firsts that set it apart. For the first time, a Veterans' Class has been introduced, celebrating the enduring passion and skill of competitors over the age of 50. Additionally, the championship will now feature a Team and Manufacturers Trophy, encouraging teamwork and recognizing the efforts of teams and manufacturers in building competitive spirit and innovation. Starting from Round 3, each event will also include a novice training session on the day before the competition, aiming to identify and nurture new talent and ensure that riders across the country can experience the thrill of rally stages.

Commenting on the initiative, the FMSCI Vice President Gautam Shantappa said, "We are immensely proud to support the Indian National Rally Sprint Championship 2024, an event that truly embodies the spirit of motorsports. By providing opportunities for amateur riders and introducing the Veterans' Class, we are making this championship more inclusive and accessible to enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels. Hosting this prestigious event is a significant responsibility, and we are looking forward to working with FB Motorsports."

"We are thrilled to bring these exciting new elements to the Indian motorsports enthusiasts - the National Rally Sprint Championship," said Farad Bhathena, Director- FB Motorsports. "Our goal is to make this championship more inclusive and supportive of all levels of competitors, while continuing to deliver the high-octane rallying that fans love," he added.

The 2024 season promises to be an unforgettable journey through the varied terrains of India, showcasing top-tier talent and contributing to the growth of motorsports in the country. Fans, riders, and teams are invited to join for a landmark series in -2-Wheeler rallying in India.

Encouraging a diverse range of participation, the competition will comprise 12 championship classes, with cash prizes awarded to the top three berths in each category. In addition, there will be a special class for local, novice riders from each zone.

-Dates and Venues

- Round 1: 01-02 June 2024, Madras International Circuit, Chennai

- Round 2: 20-21 July 2024, Bengaluru

- Round 3: 05-06 October 2024, Chandigarh

- Round 4: 23-24 November 2024, Guwahati

- Round 5: 07-08 December 2024, Goa

- Finals: 15-16 December 2024, Pune

*Categories

Group A Upto 550cc (Open Class)

Group A Upto 550cc (Privateer Class)

Group B 131cc upto 165cc

Group B 166cc upto 260cc

Group B 261cc upto 400cc

Group B Bullet Class

Group B Scooter upto 210cc

Group B Ladies Class

Group B Veterans' Class

Group D upto 260cc

Group D 261cc upto 450cc

Group B Local Class upto 260cc.

