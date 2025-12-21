Football: AFC to introduce new league for national teams

Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), Dec 21 The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed on Sunday that it will introduce an AFC League in the coming period, aiming to enhance its international football competition for AFC member association teams across the continent.

In a statement, the AFC revealed growing challenges in fully utilising FIFA international match windows, including limited opponent availability, rising costs, and logistical difficulties, which the AFC said have reduced the sporting value of international fixtures.

"These challenges have highlighted the need for a more structured, predictable and sustainable competition framework for teams and, following a comprehensive internal review and consultation process, the Confederation has decided in principle to introduce an AFC League," read the statement.

The AFC remains focused on delivering high-quality and consistent development pathways for its member associations in accordance with its long-term vision to advance football across Asia, the AFC said. "However, the effective utilisation of the FIFA International Match Windows has become increasingly challenging due to limited opponent availability, rising operational costs and logistical complexities, often diminishing the sporting value of international fixtures," the statement further said.

Commenting on the initiative, AFC General Secretary Windsor John said: "The AFC League represents an important step forward in our ongoing commitment to support the development of our 47 member associations."

"

The AFC also noted that further details regarding the competition format, timeline, and implementation will be announced in due course.

The AFC already hosts the Asian Cup competition for its member associations, with the top teams picked from the qualifiers to the finals. The winner is crowned as the Asian Champion.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is the governing body of Asian football and one of the six Confederations making up FIFA. Formed in 1954 in Manila on the sidelines of the second Asian Games, the AFC was sanctioned by FIFA in Berne, Switzerland, on June 21 of that year. The AFC is now headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and consists of 47 Member Associations.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor