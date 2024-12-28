Football: Cruzeiro sign ex-Everton winger Bolasie; America eye defender Marcelo

Rio de Janeiro, Dec 28 Clubs in the Americas continue to make big news in the transfer market with Brazilian club Cruzeiro taking on board former Everton winger Yannick Bolasie while top-tier Mexican club America have launched a hot pursuit of former Real Madrid defender Marcelo.

Cruzeiro completed the signing of former Everton and Aston Villa winger Yannick Bolasie on a free transfer, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Friday.

The announcement came after the 35-year-old parted ways with Criciuma, who were relegated to Brazilian football's second tier earlier this month. He will be tied to Cruzeiro until December 2025, according to a brief statement published by the Belo Horizonte-based club on social media. Bolasie, who had also reportedly caught the interest of Gremio and Fluminense, scored eight goals and provided four assists in 36 games across all competitions for Criciuma in 2024.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo international has also represented Sporting Lisbon, Middlesbrough, and Anderlecht, among other clubs, over a professional career spanning almost two decades.

Former Real Madrid left-back Marcelo could join reigning Mexican top-flight champion Club America in January 2025, according to widespread media reports.

The 36-year-old is a free agent after parting ways with Brazil's Fluminense in November. America boss Andre Jardine has made him a priority target for the new Liga MX season starting on January 10, 2025, Mexican news outlet Universal reported. It added that Marcelo was open to the prospect of finishing his career in Mexico. The defender began his professional career with Fluminense in 2005 before earning a move to Real Madrid in January 2007.

He spent more than 15 years at the Spanish club - where his accolades included five UEFA Champions League trophies. Marcelo, who has been capped 58 times for Brazil, made 68 appearances across all competitions with Fluminense in his second spell at the club, scoring five goals.

