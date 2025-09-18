football: Germany drop out of top 10 in FIFA rankings

Berlin, Sep 18 Former World Cup winner Germany slipped from ninth to 12th in FIFA's latest men's world rankings released on Thursday, adding to the pressure on the four-time World Cup winner.

After lifting the trophy at Brazil 2014, Germany crashed out in the group stage of both the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. The mood has darkened again after a 2-0 defeat away to Slovakia on September 5 in a 2026 World Cup qualifier - the first time Germany has ever lost to Slovakia, which was ranked outside the global top 50 at the time.

The result leaves Germany with just three points from its opening two qualifiers in Group E. Slovakia, which also defeated Luxembourg, tops the section with six points. Northern Ireland is level with Germany on three points, while Luxembourg sits bottom. Only the group winner will qualify directly for the 2026 World Cup, with the runner-up facing the playoffs, reports Xinhua.

Reigning European champion Spain climbed into first place in the FIFA rankings for the first time in 11 years, overtaking France. 2022 World Cup winner Argentina sits third.

The current top 10 are Spain, France, Argentina, England, Portugal, Brazil, the Netherlands, Belgium, Croatia and Italy.

Slovakia was the biggest mover, rising 10 places to No. 42, while Zimbabwe had the biggest fall, dropping nine spots to 125th.

Germany next hosts Luxembourg on October 10 in what could be a pivotal qualifier for under-fire coach Julian Nagelsmann.

--IANS

bsk/

