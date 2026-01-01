Football: Manchester City face Chelsea, Leeds host Man Utd in Premier League

London, Jan 3 Manchester City host a managerless Chelsea in Sunday's headline Premier League fixture, with the visitors arriving amid upheaval following Enzo Maresca's departure a couple of days ago, amidst their struggle for survival.

Chelsea academy coach Calum McFarlane will take charge at the Etihad Stadium after the club parted company with Maresca following a 2-2 home draw with Bournemouth in midweek -- a result that underscored growing tension between the Italian and club ownership. Maresca had recently been linked in media reports with a potential future move to City, adding to the sense of disarray.

City could start the weekend seven points behind leaders Arsenal, leaving Pep Guardiola's side with little margin for error against a Chelsea squad that includes former City players Cole Palmer and Liam Delap, reports Xinhua.

McFarlane faces an immediate challenge in steadying Chelsea, who will be without suspended midfielder Moises Caicedo after his fifth booking. His absence weakens a key area and may offer City more space than they found in their midweek outing against Sunderland.

Guardiola said he will consult with the club's medical staff before finalising his lineup, citing fixture congestion and the need to manage player workloads.

Elsewhere on Sunday, Fulham host Liverpool, with the visitors able to consolidate their top-four position if Chelsea drop points. Fulham will be without Samuel Chukwueze, Calvin Bassey and Alex Iwobi, who are all playing at the Africa Cup of Nations, while Liverpool come off a flat 0-0 draw at home to Leeds United.

Manchester United travel to Leeds following a disappointing home draw with Wolverhampton Wanderers. Leeds are unbeaten in six league matches, including two draws against Liverpool.

Tottenham visit Sunderland after supporters booed coach Thomas Frank during a midweek draw at his former club, Brentford, and the Dane later admitted he is struggling to enjoy the role. Sunderland, despite having five players away at the Africa Cup of Nations, showed resilience in a 0-0 draw with City last time out.

Newcastle United would look to build on their win at Burnley when they host Crystal Palace, whose thin squad has been stretched over the holiday period despite the recent signing of forward Brennan Johnson from Tottenham.

Everton round out Sunday's slate at home to Brentford, with both sides aiming to push toward the European places.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor