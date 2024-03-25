Football: Musiala, Wirtz following in the footsteps of Messi, Modric for Germany

Berlin, March 25 The enchanting flow of two genius-like youngsters has triggered hopes of creating a satisfying UEFA Euro 2024 for struggling 2014 World Cup winners Germany. Ahead of Tuesday evening's friendly against the Netherlands, the interplay of Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala and Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz has allayed fears of failure.

Guided by experienced forces such as Toni Kroos and Ilkay Gundogan, the country's most promising talents gave proof of their value when beating 2018 World Cup winners France 2-0 on Saturday.

While reports speak of Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann having found his Euro 2024 team, Musiala and Wirtz have achieved their breakthrough. Germany's dream couple has moved to a new level by delivering effective football in addition to their outstanding individual qualities, reports Xinhua.

The times of apprentice-like development seem a thing of the past. Pushing Germany to its first victory in over 10 years on French soil, the duo's ability to take responsibility came to light. Regarded as rare talents, both have become indispensable parts of a German squad on their way back to happiness. While Bayern fans dream of a future with both in the Bavarians' shirt, sports magazine Kicker outlines their diversity becoming a perfect match on the pitch.

Musiala, from the magazine's perspective, is reminiscent of Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi and his unique skills, while Wirtz is following in the footsteps of Croatia's Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric. Both have gained physical strength and effectiveness, as their number of direct goal involvements has grown significantly this season. Musiala delivers convincing actions in narrow spaces, while Wirtz slips into the role of a deep-lying playmaker.

In Munich, Musiala benefits from the support of Leroy Sane and England captain Harry Kane, while at Leverkusen, Wirtz is guided by former Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka. It is seen as inspiring and helpful that both are carefully led to new shores and do not have to bear their teams' loads exclusively.

Driven by their individual progress, connections seem to grow stronger. "We talk a lot and always look where the other one is on the pitch. Everyone can see how much we enjoy playing together," Musiala said.

Germany's record international Lothar Matthaus praised Nagelsmann for having placed both in one team. The 1990 World Cup winner added that the pair are opening doors for a brighter future for German football.

