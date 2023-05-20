Emilia-Romagna [Italy], May 20 : Heavy flooding in the region of Emilia-Romagna led to the cancellation of the Formula 1 race that was to be held in Imola.

Scuderia Ferrari donated £870k to the Emilia-Romagna region's fundraising effort after heavy flooding led to the cancellation of the Formula 1 race in Imola.

A tough decision was taken by the F1 authorities to cancel the race. the Italian authorities along with the F1 officials decided on Wednesday that the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, which had been scheduled to take place from Friday to Sunday, would not go ahead as the heavy flooding have

"In times of difficulty, Ferrari has always stood by its community," said Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna.

He further added by stating, "We wanted to provide a concrete and immediate response to the most urgent needs of the population of Emilia Romagna, which has been tried by a serious environmental disaster.

Ferrari CEO Benedetto Vigna concluded by saying, "With the coordination of the local authorities, to whom our heartfelt thanks go for their tireless work, this aid will bring comfort and a tangible sign of the solidarity of the entire Ferrari family."

Ferrari explained that their donation will be used "with a particular focus on projects for environmental recovery and the management of hydrogeological instability."

The calamity has led to the death of nine people in the region. Evacuation operations are being carried out to rescue people from cities and villages. Electricity and mobile phone services are cut off and rescue operations are underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor