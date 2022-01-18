Formula 1: Four-time world champion Alain Prost and Alpine part ways

Four-time world champion Alain Prost has left his role as Non-Executive Director at Alpine, as the French manufacturer continues its review of the management structure.

As per Formula1.com, the Frenchman had an annual contract with Alpine and the management decided not to renew it for 2022.

Prost took on an advisory role with Renault in 2017 and became Non-Executive Director two years later, staying on when the team rebranded as Alpine for the 2021 campaign.

Earlier this month, Alpine revealed they had parted ways with Executive Director Marcin Budkowski, who oversaw the Enstone side of the racing operation.

CEO Laurent Rossi - who attends most races with the F1 team - is temporarily running the operation.

Since taking on the role, after a restructure that saw Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul leave the team in January 2021, Rossi has been reviewing how the squad operated.

Alpine finished fifth in the constructors' championship last year, with Esteban Ocon securing their first win with victory in Hungary.

( With inputs from ANI )

