Formula 1: Helmut Marko to leave Red Bull's advisor role at the end of 2025

New Delhi, Dec 9 Red Bull's motorsport advisor Helmut Marko is set to step down from his role with the Formula 1 franchise at the end of 2025.

The Austrian is set to depart Red Bull after 20 years, having overseen six Teams' titles and eight Drivers' titles.

In addition to advising the company on which drivers to promote to Formula 1 with Racing Bulls and then Red Bull, Marko has been instrumental in the Red Bull Junior Program.

"It is very sad news that Helmut is leaving us," said Team Principal Laurent Mekies. "He has been such an integral part of our team and of Red Bull's entire motor racing programme for more than two decades.

Over the course of his two decades with the organisation, he has managed the advancement of twenty drivers to Formula 1, notably Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, who together won eight world titles while driving for Red Bull.

Red Bull have announced that Marko will leave the team six months after Team Principal Christian Horner departed.

"This is therefore the end of a remarkably successful chapter. His departure will leave a void, and we will truly miss him.

"I would like to express my sincere gratitude for his unwavering support, not only over the past months, but also during my early days at Scuderia Toro Rosso.

"On a personal note, Helmut, along with [CEO] Oliver Mintzlaff, was the driving force behind bringing me back into the Red Bull family, first in Faenza and then this summer in my current role in Milton Keynes.

"Helmut is a real racer at heart, always pushing us to the limit, always prepared to take risks in pursuit of our goals."

"I have been involved in motorsport for six decades now, and the past 20-plus years at Red Bull have been an extraordinary and extremely successful journey,” said Marko himself. “It has been a wonderful time that I have been able to help shape and share with so many talented people. Everything we have built and achieved together fills me with pride.

“Narrowly missing out on the World Championship this season has moved me deeply and made it clear to me that now is the right moment for me personally to end this very long, intense, and successful chapter.

“I wish the entire team continued success and am convinced that they will be fighting for both world championship titles again next year.“

