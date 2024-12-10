Formula 1: Leclerc tops Abu Dhabi post-season, Sainz impresses on Williams debut

Abu Dhabi, Dec 10 Charles Leclerc ended the 2024 F1 season on a high note, leading the post-season test at the Yas Marina Circuit for Ferrari. Leclerc set the fastest lap, edging out former teammate Carlos Sainz, who impressed in his Williams debut, and Mercedes’ George Russell, who claimed third.

The nine-hour test featured both rookies and regular drivers, with teams experimenting with different setups and testing Pirelli’s homologated 2025 tyres. While teams like Ferrari and Mercedes worked to refine their packages, the focus was also on significant driver transitions.

Carlos Sainz, in his first outing with Williams, made an early impact by topping the morning session. Building on a brief filming run the day before, Sainz adjusted quickly to his new surroundings, finishing just a tenth behind Leclerc by the end of the day.

McLaren, fresh off a strong outing in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, divided their test duties between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Norris finished 16th during his morning stint, with Piastri slotting in a few places lower after taking over in the afternoon. Both drivers focused on testing new components rather than outright lap times.

Red Bull welcomed Yuki Tsunoda for his first test with the main team after several seasons at AlphaTauri. Tsunoda completed valuable mileage, finishing in the midfield, as Red Bull continued refining their 2024 car for further dominance next year.

Williams, aside from Sainz’s headline-grabbing debut, also fielded rookie Luke Browning, who showcased promise by completing solid laps and slotting into the top 12.

The day was not just about seasoned drivers. Mercedes’ highly anticipated junior, Kimi Antonelli, continued his preparations for a future F1 debut, while Williams and McLaren also worked with their younger reserves to test future talent.

