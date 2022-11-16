Formula 1: McLaren unveil special livery for 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi

London, Nov 16 Multiple-times champions McLaren will say farewell to their MCL36 car with a special one-off livery for this weekend's 2022 season finale, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Formula 1 team announced on Wednesday.

The team had run a special paint scheme in the Grands Prix of Singapore and Japan and McLaren have now decided to take a different route for the season-ending race at Yas Marina.

The team has collaborated with Lebanese artist Anna Tangles for preparing the Abu Dhabi livery produced for the 'Driven by Change' programme, an initiative launched last year to give under-represented creatives the platform to showcase their work to a global audience through motorsport.

Last season, the team collaborated with Emirati artist Rabab Tantawy for their one-off Abu Dhabi look.

"As a lifelong F1 fan, I never believed that I would one day have my artwork showcased at a Grand Prix and it's all thanks to Driven by Change," Tangles was quoted as saying in a report in the formula1.com website.

"I dedicate my spare time to training and encouraging other artists, particularly other Middle Eastern female creatives, to embrace their passion and skills, and so it's a privilege to be a part of a community that supports the same ambition of empowering underrepresented artists in this way."

McLaren will run the livery at this weekend's race the last for their MCL36 car before it's retired.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor