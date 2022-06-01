Formula 1: Red Bull extend Sergio Perez's contract until end of 2024

Fresh from his first Monaco Grand Prix victory, Red Bull Racing on Tuesday announced that Sergio Perez has committed his future to the team with a two-year extension to his existing contract.

After joining the Red Bull at the end of 2020, Checo enjoyed his most successful season in Formula One with 190 points and fourth place overall in the 2021 Drivers' Championship, a season that included victory at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and four other podium finishes.

Putting pen to paper this past weekend ahead of the race, the 32-year-old Mexican driver, who currently sits third in the Drivers' Championship, is on course to surpass that achievement this year.

With just seven races of the season completed Checo has amassed 110 points and four podium finishes, including the first pole position for a driver from Mexico at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and a landmark Monaco GP win, that saw him better compatriot Pedro Rodriguez's win total to become the most successful Mexican in F1 history.

Perez in a statement said: "For me, this has been an incredible week, winning the Monaco Grand Prix is a dream for any driver and then to follow that with announcing I will continue with the Team until 2024 just makes me extremely happy."

"I am so proud to be a member of this Team and I feel completely at home here now. We are working very well together and my relationship with Max, on and off the track, is definitely helping drive us forward even more."

"We have built tremendous momentum as a Team and this season is showing that, I am excited to see where that can take us all in the future," he added.

The 2023 and 2024 campaigns will be Perez's 12th and 13th seasons respectively in Formula 1.

( With inputs from ANI )

