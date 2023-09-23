Formula 1: Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo to race for AlphaTauri in 2024

Faenza [Italy], September 23 : Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo will form AlphaTauri’s race line-up for 2024, with Liam Lawson fulfilling reserve driver duties for the Italian squad and team Red Bull.

Tsunoda impressed the team with his "undeniable natural talent and constant improvement" as well as his "ability to integrate into the team" when he made his team debut in 2021.

Daniel Ricciardo, who is presently sidelined with a broken hand but delighted the team when he competed for them in Hungary and Belgium before the summer break, will race alongside the Japanese competitor.

“Next year, the technical regulations remain largely unchanged and it was therefore logical to go for continuity in our driver line-up too,” Team Principal Franz Tost was quoted as saying by Formula 1.

“I am very pleased with the development that Yuki has shown over the last two and a half years with our team and with Daniel’s great race-winning experience we will have one of the most competitive driver pairings on the grid in 2024," he added.

While serving as Ricciardo's super sub, Lawson has produced three good Grands Prix, earning his maiden points last time out in Singapore. However, Lawson was not offered a full-time race seat with the team for 2024.

"Peter [Bayer, AlphaTauri’s new CEO] and Laurent [Mekies, AlphaTauri’s incoming Team Principal] will have a great duo to start the new season in the right direction. As for Liam, who has impressed everyone in his races so far, he will definitely help the team in his development role as a third driver, and I’m sure he will have a future in Formula 1 soon," Tost stated.

“I’m so happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2024 Formula 1 season. I’m looking forward to continuing to fight and collaborate with the team and Daniel. Obviously, I’ll push as much as possible for the rest of the season and beyond, to progress as a driver. I’m grateful for Red Bull and Honda, for continuing to support and believe in me, and very happy and thankful to continue the partnership," Tsunoda said.

The Australian driver competed with the team in 2012 and 2013 when they were known as Toro Rosso, and has since gone on to win eight Grand Prix races. According to AlphaTauri, Ricciardo's "personal attitude and racing experience will be precious assets in 2024."

“I’m stoked to be driving with Yuki again next year and continuing the journey with Scuderia Alpha Tauri. Following the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it’s an exciting time for the team. We are building and it is a great feeling. There is a lot of work to do, but we are heading in the right direction and there is a lot to look forward to. Bring on 2024!” Ricciardo added.

While it is unlikely that Ricciardo will return the next time out in Qatar, the idea is still for him to return at some point this season - but only when he feels ready. Ricciardo is still working to get back to full fitness.

